Lava Mobiles has announced the launch of its new smartphone, Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G, in India soon. The company confirmed it would come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor with a 5,00,000 AnTuTu score matched with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will have a 50MP AI primary camera with a Sony sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging with a Type-C USB port, pure Android 15 OS and 7.55mm thickness. Additionally, it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock and be offered in Feather White and Midnight Black colours. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India will be set under INR 15,000. Redmi 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and 7,000mAh Battery.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Teaser 1 (Image)

Too unreal to get over! ✨ So Real, Feels UnReal – Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Vivid. Sharp. Stunning. – 16.94cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display Bold & Smooth - 120Hz Refresh Rate & much more.#SoRealFeelsUnReal #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/l7V7V5iuVn — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 5, 2025

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Teaser 2 (Video)

Built to Blaze. Designed to Wow. 🔥 ✅So Real, Feels UnReal – Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G ✅Slimmest in the segment*– 7.55mm Sleek body with Linea Design ✅ Vivid. Sharp. Stunning – 16.94 cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display Source -*Techarc (Smartphones under 15K)#SoRealFeelsUnReal pic.twitter.com/CSBRImZ9Do — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 5, 2025

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Teaser 3 (All Specifications, Features)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Mobiles (@lava_mobiles)

