Lava Bold N1 5G will launch today in India. Ahead of launch, the company has confirmed the colour options for the smartphone. Bold N1 5G will be launched in India in Royal Blue and Champagne Gold options. Lava Mobiles said, 'real 5G speed, fearless power, bold style." The smartphone is said to come with a dual camera setup at the rear, which may include a 13MP AI camera. The Lava Bold N1 5G price and specifications will be revealed after the launch event. MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company? After US President Donald Trump, YouTuber Likely To Expand Brand With MVNO Model.

Bold N1 5G — the head-turner is almost here. It’s got the looks, the speed, and the power to back it all up. The wait ends tomorrow at 12 PM. Live #Giveaway Contest – 3 winners* take home the Bold N1 5G. 👉 Hit Notify Me: https://t.co/1nVNWK7dWU *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/w4w6cbZS6h — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 4, 2025

