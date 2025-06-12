Manus AI launched a free 'Manus Chat Mode' that can be used for unlimited usage. Users can start for free by asking questions and getting an answer instantly. The Manus Chat Mode also lets users create comprehensive outputs besides asking questions. Manus AI said users can upgrade to Agent Mode and unlock advanced capabilities with one click. Google Veo 3 Now Released for Business and Enterprise Users, Generates Realistic AI Video With Synced Audio.

Free Unlimited Manus Chat Mode Launched

Introducing Manus Chat Mode - FREE & UNLIMITED to all 💬 Start FREE: Ask any question, get instant answers 🚀 Need more power? One-click upgrade to Agent Mode with advanced capabilities From asking simple questions to creating comprehensive output - all in ONE window! pic.twitter.com/XOUmL6NyYu — ManusAI (@ManusAI_HQ) June 11, 2025

