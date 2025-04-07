Meta’s Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick AI models are now live on GroqCloud. These new models are part of Meta’s Llama 4 series. The Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick models comes with 17 billion active parameters. Llama 4 Scout has 16 experts and can be run on a single H100 GPU using Int4 quantisation, but the Llama 4 Maverick can operate on a single H100 host and includes 128 experts. Meta Announces Llama 4 AI Models: Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick Introduced, Llama 4 Behemoth in Preview; Check Details.

Meta’s Llama 4 Series AI Models Now Live on GroqCloud

Llama 4 Scout and Maverick from @Meta are now live on GroqCloud™. Day-zero access. Real-time performance. Lowest cost—without compromise. No waiting. No tuning. Just build fast. pic.twitter.com/Wh5J765GCW — Groq Inc (@GroqInc) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)