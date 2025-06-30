Moto G96 5G is likely to launch soon in India. Motorola has teased its upcoming smartphone without revealing the model and with a caption, "You’re about to have all eyes on you.​ This is just the beginning — stay tuned.." As per reports, the teaser is likely hinting at the upcoming Moto G96 5G smartphone. As per reports, it may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and is said to offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. The device is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display and will likely offer a 5,500mAh battery. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India, Company Teases Its Upcoming Realme 15 Series 5G; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Upcoming Smartphone

You’re about to have all eyes on you.​ This is just the beginning — stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/tBChfwzrhz — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 30, 2025

