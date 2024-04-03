Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch today at 12 PM with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The new Motorola Edge 50 Pro will offer an AI-powered Pro-Grade 50MP camera, AI photo enhancement features, and a 13MP macro and ultrawide camera. The camera is said to support 30X hybrid zoom. It will boast a 6.7-inch pOLED Curved True Color Display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. Motorola also confirmed that it would launch it with its latest Hello UI. The Edge 50 Pro will also offer IP68 water and dust protection, 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless TurboPower charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India is expected to be above Rs 30,000. According to the report by India Today, it is expected to be Rs 44,999. Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 To Launch on April 8 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Launch on April 3, 2024 (Today):

Few more hours left! Share the screenshot from the launch event on your IG stories and tag us & win the #MotorolaEdge50Pro Join us LIVE on 3rd April | 12 noon on our social handles. Check:https://t.co/OaxbcPXLpQ#MotorolaEdge50Pro #IntelligenceMeetsArt — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 2, 2024

