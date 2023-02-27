New Delhi, February 27 : The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 has officially opened at Barcelona, Spain at the Fira de Barcelona convention centre. After a hiatus of 2 years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the world’s largest trade show Android mobile phone manufacturing majors is back again to showcase over 2000 manufacturers from over 200 countries. The event will continue till March 2. MWC 2023: From OnePlus 11 Concept to realme GT 3, a Look at the Most Exciting Offerings From Top Smartphones Makers at the World’s Largest Mobile Trade Show.

Mobile World Congress 2023 Begins In all Its Glory :

MWC Barcelona 2023 is now officially OPEN!! 🎉 Don't forget to join the conversation using #MWC23 and #4YFN23 and enjoy the event! pic.twitter.com/axvMPHBwoa — #MWC23 (@MWCHub) February 27, 2023

