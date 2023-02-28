New Delhi, February 28 : Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest MIUI 14 skin with its new flagship phone series at the ongoing MWC 2023. The new MIUI 14 is a custom skin based on the Android 13 OS and comes pre-installed on the new Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphone series. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Xiaomi will also offer the latest MIUI 14 update on a bunch of its existing devices, which include the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Lite and more. Check the MIUI social media posts below for more details:

MIUI 14 Launches With New Features :

Small change, big difference.✨ Big folders and tabular icons make it easy to access and see whenever you need it. #MIUI14 #BigFolders #TabularIcons pic.twitter.com/Lkd4hjeNk3 — MIUI (@miuirom) February 28, 2023

List of Devices to Get the MIUI 14 Update :

#MIUI14 release schedule👇 Check whether your device is on the list and stay tuned for more devices in the future rollout schedule!#MIUI14ReleaseSchedule #Xiaomi13Series pic.twitter.com/3JXez9GuBu — MIUI (@miuirom) February 26, 2023

