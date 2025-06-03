Elon Musk's Neuralink announced the launch of its technology to the public in the next two weeks. The neurotechnology company said, "So in 2 weeks, we’ll have a public demo where we share that presentation with some bonus content." This announcement comes after Neuralink secured USD 650 million in Series E Funding from various investors such as ARK Invest, DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G42, QIA, Lightspeed, Sequoia Capital, Human Capital, Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital and others. Elon Musk said, "Neuralink technology update in 2 weeks!" Elon Musk’s xAI Seeks USD 113 Billion Valuation, Launches USD 5 Billion Debt Sale: Reports.

Neuralink Secured USD 650 Million in Funding

Neuralink technology update in 2 weeks! https://t.co/RIsImSJlF2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2025

