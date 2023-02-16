New Delhi, February 16 : Nokia has launched its much touted eco-friendly smartphone X30 5G in India, which also happens to be the most expensive Nokia phone in the country with a price tag of Rs 48,999. iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Cool Specs; Check All Primary Details Here.

The Nokia X30 5G comes with a premium built quality with recycled materials, which is its USP. The handset packs in a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It comes with a 50 MP+13 MP dual-camera setup claimed to offer amazing images even at night, and a 16 MP selfie shooter. It boasts of IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well. Watch the video for more details.

Nokia X30 5G Launched in India :

Introducing Nokia X30 5G, with low light imaging, FHD+ AMOLED display, 3 years of Android OS and security updates and a body made of recycled aluminium. #PlayTheLongGame Pre-book now: https://https://t.co/Sq1D9ODxhE pic.twitter.com/s6VaQM3Yxe — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 15, 2023

