Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India on July 1, 2025 (tomorrow), offering powerful specifications, features, and a unique design. The Nothing Phone 3 will have a Glyph Matrix instead of a Glyph Interface on the rear. It is expected to house a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. Nothing Phone 3 is expected to boast a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear and a 32MP or 50MP selfie camera. The device's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor could likely be mated with 12GB minimum and 16GB maximum RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options. Nothing Phone 3 price in India could be around INR 50,000 to USD 60,000. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins Tomorrow in India, Smartphone Has 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, 2025

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens. Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/GAIuMLANUb — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)