Nothing has revealed the design of its upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series ahead of the launch. Now, the company has shared the complete back design, showing the Glyph Light interface, camera setup, and edges of the Phone 3a. The Nothing Phone 3a series will include two devices - Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The expected specifications include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 6.77-inch display, 50MP+8MP+50MP rear camera, 50MP front camera and 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, likely to be priced under INR 30,000. HONOR X Series Launch Soon in India: Company Likely To Launch HONOR X9c 5G With 6,600mAh Battery; Check Other Expected Specifications, Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed

Phone (3a) Series. Where technical intricacy meets purity. The essence of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/02UEwkgROl — Nothing (@nothing) February 24, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a Series Close Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nothing (@nothing)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)