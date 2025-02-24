HONOR announced the launch of its new X series a few days ago to the Indian market. However, the Chinese smartphone marker did not confirm the HONOR X series launch date in India and its model names. However, as per the rumours, the company may launch a HONOR X9c 5G smartphone in India. The global website showed that the HONOR X9c 5G has a 6,600mAh battery, a slim titanium design, a 108MP primary camera with OIS, an Eye Comfort Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits of brightness, AI features and an IP65 rating. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Galaxy M Series Smartphones.

HONOR Likely To Launch HONOR X9c in India Soon

