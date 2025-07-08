Ai+ will launch its upcoming smartphones, Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G, today in India. The devices will be offered in multiple colour options and will run on Ai+’s NxtQuantum OS. Earlier, the company teased the smartphones and said, "Ai+ Smartphone — truly India’s own. No spying, No hidden apps. 100% privacy." The devices are for users seeking affordable smartphones, which may start at a price of INR 5,000. Both models will come with a 5,000mAh battery. As per reports, the Ai+ Pulse may be powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor and Ai+ Nova 5G is expected to include a Unisoc T8200 chipset. Grok 4 Release Date: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Upcoming AI Model From xAI; Check Details.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G To Launch Today in India

They’re not just watching — they’re selling your data. Time to switch to a phone that respects your privacy.📱Ai+ Smartphone — Made in India for the World. No spying. Just 100% privacy. 🔐 🚀 Launching July 8, 12:30 PM on @Flipkart. #AiPlusSmartphone #BuiltForYou #July8Launch pic.twitter.com/uxwKvJQtBe — Ai+ (@aiplus_official) July 7, 2025

