Greg Brockman announced that OpenAI launched its first AI data centre initiative, Stargate Norway, in Europe under the "OpenAI for Countries" programme. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "Stargate is OpenAI’s overarching infrastructure platform and is a critical part of our long-term vision to deliver the benefits of AI to everyone." OpenAI termed artificial intelligence a foundational technology for boosting productivity and economic growth and powering new industries. It said that large-scale computer capacity in Europe will ensure that the transformation will benefit the people. OpenAI said that in Norway, ChatGPT users, most of them under 35, quadrupled in the past year. Elon Musk’s xAI Signs EU AI Act’s Code of Practice on Safety, Says Act Has Portions That Promote Safety but Also Contains Harmful Provisions to Innovation.

