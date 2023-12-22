Mumbai, December 22: POCO India has launched its most awaited budget smartphone, POCO M6 5G, in India today at 12 PM. The new POCO M6 5G is launched in India at Rs 9,499. POCO announced the smartphone launch in India on X by saying, "the Most Affordable 5G Phone Ever". The smartphone is launched with Premium Sky Dance Design, a 50MP camera, and a display offering a 90Hz refresh rate.

Marketed as "The Real 5G Disruptor, " the POCO M6 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones to launch in India below Rs 10,000 that offers excellent overall specifications for budget-conscious customers. POCO India has confirmed the predictions and found the smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. Here are other specifications of POCO's M6 5G smartphone. POCO M6 5G Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New POCO Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details.

POCO M6 5G Launched in India at With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+:

POCO M6 5G Specifications and Features:

POCO M6 5G was launched in India with a 6.74-inch large screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is launched with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Like mid-range smartphones, the M6 5G from POCO offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to the customers. The smartphone provides powerful performance with a MediaTek 6100+ processor inside and a 428,000 AnTuTu score.

POCO M6 5G is launched with 8GB RAM and 8GB expandable virtual RAM, offering claimed 16GB RAM to the users. POCO has introduced the device in Orion Blue and Galactic Black colour options. The company has highlighted Night Mode and Time Lapse video features on Flipkart for its 50MP AI camera. According to the official Flipkart page, the device will feature MIUI 14 and a 3.5mm jack port. Google Pixel 8 Ranked on First Spot in Popular Tech YouTuber MKBHD’s Top Phone of 2023 List.

POCO M6 5G Sale Details, Offers and Availability:

The POCO M6 5G will go on sale at 12PM on December 26. POCO offers an additional 50GB with Airtel Prepaid 5G Plus. Besides, the device is priced under Rs 10,000 and is available with powerful specifications. POCO M6 5G will be available for sale on December 26, 2023.

