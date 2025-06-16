OPPO K13x 5G will launch in India on June 23, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from OPPO is expected to be priced at around INR 15,000. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will likely offer two RAM variants, 4GB and 6GB, paired with 128GB of internal storage. The OPPO K13x 5G will likely ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6,000mAh battery that is expected to support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Likely To Include AI Features; Check Expected Price and Know What To Expect.

OPPO K13x 5G Launch in India on June 23

Your wait for the toughest 5G phone under ₹15K* ends soon. The #OPPOK13x launches on June 23. Ready? #LiveUnstoppable know more : https://t.co/wBBLexyvSQ pic.twitter.com/SaKbBU7O0d — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)