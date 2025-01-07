OPPO will launch its new OPPO Reno 13 5G series smartphone series in India on January 9, 2025. The lineup will feature the OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G models. The company promotes the series for its multitasking capabilities, highlighting the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The OPPO Reno 13 5G will likely offer options of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, which may be priced at approximately 37,999 and INR 39,999, respectively. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G may come with 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, which may be priced at INR 49,999 and INR 54,999, respectively. The Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G are expected to come with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch AMOLED displays. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price Leaks Ahead of January 9 Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of OPPO Reno 13 Series Smartphone.

OPPO Reno 13 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor

