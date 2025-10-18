Perplexity has become a default search option in the Firefox browser. It will allow users a new way to find “accurate and trustworthy” responses online. The announcement was made by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, 2025. He said, "We look forward to working closely with Mozilla on a lot more things in the near future." The platform confirmed that Firefox users can now set Perplexity as their default search engine or use it for a one-time search. The AI platform said, "Firefox users can set Perplexity as their default search engine or choose it for one-time searches for intelligent, accurate, and trustworthy answers." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Message Limits on Unanswered Chats To Combat Spam.

CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Perplexity Is Now an In-Built Default Search Option for All Firefox Users

Perplexity is now an in-built default search option for all Firefox users. We look forward to working closely with Mozilla on a lot more things in the near future. https://t.co/ULWakfrBvd — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 14, 2025

Firefox Users Can Set Perplexity As Their Default Search Engine

Users should always have control over their online experience. Starting today, Firefox users can set Perplexity as their default search engine or choose it for one-time searches for intelligent, accurate, and trustworthy answers. pic.twitter.com/B0p1bA4AIl — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 14, 2025

