POCO M7 Plus 5G was launched in India on August 13, 2025. POCO M7 Plus 5G is now available for sale in India. The price of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage starts at INR 12,999, including launch offers. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and runs on Android 15. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Now Live in India

🔥 The wait is OVER! 🔥 The #POCOM7Plus5G Sale is LIVE on #Flipkart 🛒 Sleek design. Monster 7000mAh battery. 🔋⚡ 👉 Grab yours NOW! 🔁 RT if you’ve been waiting for this moment! pic.twitter.com/MxCSWctXfa — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 19, 2025

