PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on June 2, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and teased the arrival of new in-game content. The post revealed that the latest additions to the Honor Series will be released on June 6. These include The Sun’s Ascendance and The Moon’s Luminance to offer a new experience for players. The PUBG Mobile Honor Series will also include an upgradable firearm that changes colour based on the set the player is wearing. The new addition will only be available for a limited time till August 31. Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1×Bet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

PUBG Mobile To Launch New Honor Series Sets on June 6

The latest additions to the Honor Series are coming June 6. 🔥 Here’s your first look at the Honor Series Sets The Sun’s Ascendance ☀️ and The Moon’s Luminance🌑, plus an upgradable firearm that changes color to match the set you’re wearing. 📆 This visual experience arrives… pic.twitter.com/RzY54B4ZCI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 1, 2025

