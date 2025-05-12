PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 11, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the release of the Royale Pass A13 (RP A13). The post revealed that players can now claim rewards worth over 80,000 UC by purchasing the latest pass. It can be a major offer for players of the game, packed with in-game perks and benefits. The pass is available for a limited time and includes a 720 UC rebate right after purchase, which can be a valuable deal for active players. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the Royale Pass A13 will remain available until July 11. GTA 6 Launch Date Set for May 2026: Rockstar Games GTA VI Characters and Locations Revealed; Check Expected Vehicles and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A13

Claim rewards valued over 80,000 UC by purchasing the Royale Pass A13, available now! Tons of perks await, including a 720 UC rebate upon purchase. Get yours now! 📆 Royale Pass A13 is available until July 11 📲 https://t.co/h8UNZ8sRfl#PUBGMSETS380 #PUBGMRPA13 pic.twitter.com/FqF9BBNNqS — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 11, 2025

