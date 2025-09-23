The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to launch in mid-October. The company has already confirmed its launch by sharing a teaser image. According to the latest leaks, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. Other specifications include a 6.78-inch flat 120Hz LTPO Samsung AMOLED display with an anti-reflective coating, a 50MP primary camera with the LYT808/IMX966 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with the Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with the Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. It may have an 8,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, NFC, an IR blaster, and an IP68/69 rating. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Confirmed on October, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Leaked Specifications.

Realme GT 8 Pro Leaked Specifications and Features 

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked

