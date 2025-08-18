Realme P4 5G price in India, specifications and features have been revealed by the company. Realme has confirmed the upcoming Realme P4 5G will be launched at INR 17,499 in India. Along with the price, the standard variant from the Realme P4 series 5G will get a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, a 144Hz display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 50MP+8MP dual rear cameras and boast 7.58mm thickness. It will include a 7,000mm2 cooling system and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor mated with a Hyper Vision AI Chip. Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 20, 2025. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launch on August 20, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features New Realme P4 Series 5G.

Realme P4 5G Price Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 20, 2025

Realme P4 5G Price Revealed Image (Photo Credits: Realme)

