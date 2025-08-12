Redmi 15 5G launch date in India is confirmed on August 19, 2025. The smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2. It will come with a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP main camera. Redmi will offer its upcoming smartphone in Sandy Purple, Midnight Black, and Frosted White colour options. The Redmi 15 5G price in India could be around INR 17,999. Vivo V60 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Vivo V Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Redmi 15 5G Display

#Redmi15 5G has a massive 6.9 display, the biggest in its segment.@gautmeluv & @trakinenglish talk about how this screen takes entertainment to the next level. Now tell us, what would YOU watch first? Full video: https://t.co/6D7HiGZRwy#PowerRevolution starts on 19th Aug. pic.twitter.com/MAXWvwgOJP — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 12, 2025

