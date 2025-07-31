Redmi Note 14 SE 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 1, 2025, allowing the interested customers to buy the device with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G gets a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. It was launched in Crimson Art, Titan Black and Mystique White shades. It will come with a 5,110mAh battery. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Teased With Gamer-Centric Design and Triggers, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Details.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Sale Starts on August 1, 2025 (Tomorrow)

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is here to take the lead with killer specs, killer style, and a killer price of ₹13,999*. Get ready, sale starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TW4yiT3eRv — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 31, 2025

