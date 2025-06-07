Redmi is all set to launch its new tablet, the Redmi Pad 2, in India on June 18, 2025. The tablet is expected to feature an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. The device may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, which may be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It could feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet is likely to support up to 18W fast charging. As per reports, the Redmi Pad 2 may be priced between INR 19,000 and 20,000 in India. OPPO Announces Partnership With Volkswagen To Introduce Innovative Technology in Connected Vehicles

Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18

From scrolls to books to search bars... What’s the next-level way to find stuff? Take a wild guess in the comments & you might just snag some cool prizes! Know more: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj#RedmiPad2 #BuiltForMore pic.twitter.com/AphMNPtUMm — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 7, 2025

