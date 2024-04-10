Redmi Turbo 3, the highly anticipated smartphone with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, is launched in China at a starting price of Rs 22,996 (about CNY 1,999). The new Redmi Turbo 3 is launched with a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness. Additionally, it offers a 50MP Sony LYT600 OIS camera paired with an 8MP IMX335 Ultrawide on the rear. The Redmi Turbo 3 has a 20MP Omnivision OV20B front-facing camera for taking high-resolution selfies. The newly launched Turbo 3 from Redmi has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It has basic features like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, a 7.8mm thin design and 179 grams of weight. According to the report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Turbo 3 with 12GB+512GB is priced at Rs 26,448 (CNY 2,299), 16GB+512GB at Rs Rs 28,748 (CNY 2,499) and the top model with 16GB+1TB at Rs 32,200 (CNY 2,799). Moto G64 5G Launch Date in India and Specifications Confirmed, New Model To Feature World’s First ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7025’; Check Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Redmi Turbo 3 Launched in China, Check Specifications:

Redmi Turbo 3 (Poco F6) launched in China. Price 💰 12GB+256GB 💰 ¥1999 (₹22,996, $276 & €254) 📱6.67" 1.5K OLED display 120Hz refresh rate, 446 PPI, 1000nits HBM 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage 🍭 Android 14 📸 50MP Sony LYT600 OIS+ 8MP… pic.twitter.com/Y5qQbWb2EA — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 10, 2024

Redmi Turbo 3 Price in China Starting from CNY 1,999:

Redmi Turbo 3 AnTuTu Score in China:

Redmi Turbo 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 WildBoost 3.0 Gaming Engine pic.twitter.com/ja4RlKcZz8 — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 10, 2024

Redmi Turbo 3 Launch Teaser Video:

Redmi Turbo 3 teaser. pic.twitter.com/L5W2wA5ksQ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2024

