ISRO Chairman S Somanath has announced that the Aditya L1 mission is expected to enter the L1 point on January 6. The specific timing for this significant event will be disclosed at a later date, adding an element of anticipation to the solar observation mission. Aditya L1 aims to study the sun and gather crucial data to enhance our understanding of solar activities and their impact on space weather. Aditya L1 Update: ISRO Spacecraft Captures Full-Disk Images of Sun in Near Ultraviolet Wavelengths (See Pics).

Aditya L1 Mission

VIDEO | "Aditya L1 will enter L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected; exact time will be announced at the appropriate time," says ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Aditya L1 Mission. pic.twitter.com/qriJWfzcR8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)