Elon Musk's Space X is conducting a specialised heat shield testing by using the University of Illinois Urbana-Campaign's plasma jet chamber. By doing this, the company is trying to simulate the Starship's atmospheric entry on Mars. According to a post on X by a user (@ajtourville), "The difficulty on Mars is that the atmosphere is 95% CO₂ which, under the intense heat of entry, breaks down into atomic carbon and oxygen." With this, Musk's aerospace company is trying to strengthen its aim for the Mars mission. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 Launch May Take Place on January 11, 2025.

SpaceX Conducting Heat Shield Testing for Mars Mission

