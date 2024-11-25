SpaceX is expected to launch Starship Flight 7 test flight as early as January 11, 2025. The news was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) and Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) on November 25, 2024. The test flight marks another step in SpaceX’s mission. On November 20, 2024, Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved a milestone by successfully completing the sixth test flight of its large Starship rocket. However, this time, the rocket was unable to replicate the "booster catch" that was accomplished during the fifth test flight the previous month. In that fifth test flight, SpaceX made history by using special "chopstick arms" to catch the booster as it returned to Earth. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers 20 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit From California, Elon Musk Reacts.

Starship Flight 7 Launch May Take Place As Early as January 11

BREAKING: Starship Flight 7 launch may take place as early as January 11th. pic.twitter.com/27OFQvx8bh — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 25, 2024

SpaceX’s 7th Starship Test Flight Could Happen As Soon as January 11

NEWS: SpaceX's 7th Starship test flight could happen as soon as January 11th, according to a new filing from NASA. https://t.co/kcoAvsA7ZY pic.twitter.com/6bUZCAszrB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 25, 2024

