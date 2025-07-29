Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, and shared the latest update on the NISAR mission. The GSLV-F16 NISAR mission is a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA. ISRO confirmed in the post and said, “GSLV-F16 is ready to carry NISAR into orbit. Final prep underway.” As per the Indian space agency, “NISAR mission’s primary objectives are to study land & ice deformation, land ecosystems, and oceanic regions in areas of common interest to the US and Indian science communities.” NISAR will capture data by imaging the global land and ice-covered areas, including islands, sea-ice, and specific ocean regions, once every 12 days. The NISAR Earth observation satellite is set to launch on July 30, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch of the NISAR satellite will be livestreamed on ISRO’s official YouTube channel at 5:10 PM IST, and the liftoff is scheduled at 5:40 PM IST on July 30, 2025. DRDO Conducts 2 Successful Flight Tests of 'Pralay' Missile From Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Coast of Odisha (See Pic).

NISAR Earth Observation Satellite To Launch on July 30

GSLV-F16/NISAR 1 Day to Launch. GSLV-F16 is ready to carry NISAR into orbit. Final prep underway. Launch countdown has commenced at 14:10 hours today. 🗓️ July 30, 2025 Live from: 17:10 Hours IST Liftoff at : 17:40 Hours IST Livestreaming Link: https://t.co/flWew2KJri For… pic.twitter.com/12iTH7aRDn — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2025

NASA-ISRO NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Launch Live Streaming Link

