The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced today, October 8, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. People can watch the live streaming of the event as the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced soon. Last year’s Chemistry Nobel recognised breakthroughs in computational protein design and protein structure prediction, fields that have spurred innovation in medicine and biotechnology. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Winners: John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis Win Nobel Prize for Discovery of Macroscopic Quantum Mechanical Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation in Electric Circuit.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Live Streaming

