The last day of April will witness the very first solar eclipse of the year, which will be visible in the skies over Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil. This year's Surya Grahan won't be visible in India. But stargazers can watch the Live streaming of the Partial Solar Eclipse 2022 which will occur during the midnight hour of May 30-May1. According to the MP Birla Planetarium, Kolkata, the eclipse will begin at 12:15 am IST and end at 4:07 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the astronomical event on the Indian Youtube Channel Gyaan Ki Gareebi Live. When Is Solar Eclipse 2022 in April? Know the Date, Time and Visibility of Year's First Surya Grahan in India and Other Places Around The World.

Watch The LIVE Telecast Of Solar Eclipse 2022, Right Here:

