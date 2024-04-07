A total solar eclipse 2024, a rare cosmic spectacle where the Moon fully obscures the Sun, is set to occur tomorrow, April 8. This spectacle will be visible to residents of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, taking place between 9:13 PM on April 8 and 2:22 AM on April 9 IST. While the total solar eclipse 2024 will not be visible in India, a partial eclipse can be observed in Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, Ireland, Portugal, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and certain Caribbean countries. For those interested in witnessing this event that occurs once in 375 years , NASA will be hosting a live stream. The broadcast will commence at 10:30 PM IST on April 8 and conclude at 1:30 AM IST on April 9. This provides a unique opportunity for global viewers to experience the total solar eclipse 2024, regardless of their location. Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Know Interesting Facts About the Unique Total Solar Eclipse Visible in North America This Year.

Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Streaming

