Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch NASA's SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) Observatory and PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) satellites. The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The liftoff is scheduled for 7:10 PM PT (around 8:40 AM IST, March 9). The SPHEREx Observatory will collect data from more than 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars. The goal is to uncover how the universe evolved while searching for signs of water and oxygen molecules. The PUNCH satellites will focus on studying the Sun's environment and solar winds.

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch NASA’s SPHEREx Observatory and PUNCH Satellites

Targeting Saturday, March 8 at 7:10 p.m. PT for Falcon 9’s launch of @NASA’s SPHEREx Observatory and PUNCH satellites → https://t.co/K7OzNqWvLN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2025

