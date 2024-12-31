Elon Musk’s SpaceX is likely to launch its 7th Starship test flight on January 10, 2025. The announcement was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on December 31, 2024. SpaceX’s Starship, consisting of the spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket, is designed as a fully reusable transportation system. It is designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. SpaceX successfully launched its Starship’s fifth test flight on October 13, 2024, and achieved a historic booster catch using “Chopstick arms.” However, during the sixth test flight in November 2024, the launch was successful, but the booster catch attempt did not succeed. Instead of being grabbed from the sky by the tower's arms, the booster was redirected to land in the Gulf of Mexico. India Becomes 4th Nation To Achieve Space Docking With Indigenously Developed ‘Bharatiya Docking System’, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

SpaceX’s Starship 7th Test Flight on January 10, 2025

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that SpaceX is targeting its 7th Starship test flight for January 10th. pic.twitter.com/6fXSQaCZ4Z — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 31, 2024

