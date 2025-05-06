Elon Musk's Grok will soon start showing the relevant X posts after providing a reply. This could help the users find the original source of information on X and get more details about any subject. The xAI's Gork AI chatbot will also provide the details like the date when it was posted and the time. This could help users get verified information about the information they seek. Apple Siri USD 95 Million Payout: As Users Being Notified About Privacy Lawsuit Settlement, Know Who Is Eligible and How To Claim Your Share.

Grok to Show Relevant X Posts in Its Responses

Grok is soon to start showing X posts inline in its responses. https://t.co/iJu6u8wJIL pic.twitter.com/87q80o5w9y — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)