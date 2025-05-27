Starship and its Super Heavy booster were moved to the launch pad at Starbase in preparation for their ninth test flight. On May 26, 2025, Elon Musk-run SpaceX posted an update and said, "Starship stacked for flight." The Starship Flight 9 launch is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, with the window opening at 6:30 PM CT (around 5:00 AM IST on May 28). SpaceX noted that following an investigation into the loss of Starship during its eighth flight test, several hardware improvements have been made to enhance reliability. The upcoming Starship Flight 9 will conduct various experiments and allow the upper stage of Starship to return to the launch site. Bharat Forecast System Launched by IMD: India Launches Weather Forecast System to Boost Monsoon Tracking, Disaster Management.

Starship Flight 9 Launch

Starship stacked for flight pic.twitter.com/OMVXSCsSjb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2025

