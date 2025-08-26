Spotify is introducing a direct messaging (DMs) feature that will allow users to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks without leaving the app. The feature will likely roll out later this week to Free and Premium users aged 16 and above in select markets on mobile devices. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the music streaming platform said, "Now rolling out: Discovering music, podcasts, and audiobooks is better when it’s done together. Introducing Messages on Spotify." Spotify’s goal is to make sharing content easier through one-on-one conversations. Spotify DM feature will allow users to have private conversations where users can share Spotify content and respond using text or emojis. In a blog post, Spotify said, "When listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, select a friend, and hit send." After accepting a message request, users can exchange texts, react with emojis, and share Spotify content. To access Messages, users can tap the profile photo in the top-left corner of the app. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Likely To Feature ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ Technology; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Spotify Direct Messaging Feature

Now rolling out: Discovering music, podcasts, and audiobooks is better when it’s done together. Introducing Messages on Spotify. https://t.co/rZxvcGRutO pic.twitter.com/qgwSBnUmgS — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) August 26, 2025

