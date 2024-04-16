Vivo T3X 5G is confirmed to launch in India on April 17, 2024, with an impressive luxury watch-like design under the Rs 15,000 price bracket. Besides confirming the Vivo T3X 5G launch date, the company has also confirmed that it will feature a Snapdragon 4nm 6 Gen 1 mobile processor, offering more than 560K AnTuTu score. The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging and a 7.99mm slim design. Ahead of the launch, a known leaker, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), shared specifications of the new T3X 5G. He posted that the new smartphone will offer a 6.72-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 50MP+2MP rear camera setup, and an 8MP front camera; it will also come with side-mounted fingerprint, IP64 rating, 199-gram weight, and dual stereo speakers. He posted that Vivo T3X 5G price in India will be Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 13,999 or 14,999 for 6GB+128GB. Moto G64 5G Launches Today in India; Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price of Motorola’s New Mid-Range Smartphone.

Vivo T3X 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed To Be April 17, 2024:

Vivo T3x Indian variant price. 4GB+128GB💰 ₹12,999 including offer 6GB+128GB 💰 ₹13,999 or ₹14,999 including offer Specifications 📱 6.72" FHD+ LCD display 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 🍭 Android 14 📸 50MP+2MP rear 🤳 8MP front camera 🔋 6000mAh… pic.twitter.com/BqPICfG2QK — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)