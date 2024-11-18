Vivo will launch its latest smartphone from the Vivo Y Series on November 21, 2024, at 12 PM in India. The Vivo Y300 5G may come with a 6.67-inch Full HD display. The display of the smartphone is expected to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The Y300 5G is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone will be available in three colours, of which there will be a Phantom Purple colour option. The Vivo Y300 5G will likely be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which may support 80W capability. The Vivo Y300 5G may feature a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP front camera. OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Launch on November 21 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo Teases Vivo Y300 5G With Phantom Purple Colour

If purple is your Y’be then Phantom Purple colour of the all new vivo Y300 5G is the one you should flaunt. Launching on 21st Nov, 12PM ! Know more. https://t.co/rdq4fkPfXU#vivoYSeries #vivoY3005G #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/cXzZ8nvdNP — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 18, 2024

