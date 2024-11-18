New Delhi, November 18: OPPO is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the OPPO Find X8 series globally and in India on November 21, 2024. The upcoming OPPO Find X8 series will likely include the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will offer updated features and specifications. The OPPO Find X8 series is set to launch with ColorOS 15. The new operating system update is expected to bring AI features, productivity tools, and improvements in the user interface.

The OPPO Find X8 series is expected to be lightweight, weighing at around 215 gm, and will likely have a thickness of 8.24mm. The design of these smartphones will feature curved edges and slim bezels to give them a sleek and modern appearance. The camera setup on the OPPO Find X8 series will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro are expected to come equipped with the Hasselblad Master Camera System, which may include an AI Telescope Zoom feature to enhance photography capabilities. iQOO 13 To Feature 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display With Eyecare Technology, Launch Confirmed on December 3, 2024; Check Other Revealed Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The smartphone will likely be available in two colour options, which may include Pearl White and Space Black. According to reports, the smartphones may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The processor is expected to efficiently manage tasks related to photography, gaming, and AI applications to deliver smooth performance across different activities. Realme Everything-Proof Phone: Chase Xu, Vice President of Chinese Smartphone Company Teases New Device 'Frozen in Ice', Launch Expected Soon.

The OPPO Find X8 is anticipated to feature a 6.59-inch display, while the OPPO Find X8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display. Both smartphones will likely come with a camera module designed with a unique Cosmos Ring style. The OPPO Find X8 may come with a 5,630mAh battery, whereas the OPPO Find X8 Pro variant will likely be equipped with a 5,910mAh battery.

