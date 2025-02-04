Vivo (vivo) is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo V50, soon in India. The smartphone maker has been teasing the smartphone in social media platforms and revealed one of its colours, which is Rose Red. The vivo V50 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen processor and may feature a 6.67-inch display. The Vivo V50 could feature a powerful 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear. The smartphone may come with a 50MP front camera. It may run on Android 15 and is likely to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Teased in Rose Red Colour Option

