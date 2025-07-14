Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch today in India. The Vivo X Fold5 will include a triple rear camera setup and may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The foldable smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is teased to come with "industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass" and may be priced at around INR 1,49,999. The Vivo X200 FE may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The smartphone will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and is expected to be priced at around INR 55,000. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect From Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo X200 FE Launch Today in India

Vivo X Fold5 Launch Today in India

