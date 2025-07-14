Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch today in India. The Vivo X Fold5 will include a triple rear camera setup and may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The foldable smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is teased to come with "industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass" and may be priced at around INR 1,49,999. The Vivo X200 FE may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The smartphone will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and is expected to be priced at around INR 55,000. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect From Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo X200 FE Launch Today in India

Less time plugged in. More time powered on. With a 6500 mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge, the #vivoX200FE has power that keeps up with your day. Launching on 14th July. https://t.co/3baEJYPYfN#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/y8m0VEVs6q — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 13, 2025

Vivo X Fold5 Launch Today in India

Introducing industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass on the #vivoXFold5. Ultra-solid. Ultra-reliable. Designed to protect what matters. Launching on 14th July.#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/I3EPmR8Sa6 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)