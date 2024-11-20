Vivo Y300 5G will be launched in India tomorrow, November 21, 2024. The smartphone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor and offer 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will have a premium design, two rear camera setups, and Aura Light. Vivo Y300 5G will feature a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, it may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner under INR 30,000. Redmi A4 5G Launched in India With 6.88-inch 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Budget Smartphone.

Vivo Y300 5G India Launch Tomorrow

It’s time to shine bright in every moment. With the all-new vivo Y300 5G, capture your Y’be perfectly with its Aura Light. Launching on 21st Nov, 12PMhttps://t.co/rdq4fkPNNs#vivoYSeries #vivoY300 #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/nep2vQup2v — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)