Mumbai, November 20: Xiaomi has launched its new budget smartphone in India, the Redmi A4 5G, with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 and 50 MP dual functioning cameras on the rear. The new Redmi A4 5G comes with a premium design and a larger battery under the INR 10,000 price range. The Redmi entry-level smartphone also offers a larger display in the segment. The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India at the starting price of INR 8,499.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports 5G technology and good performance in the segment. The smartphone comes with attractive two colour options - Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. The minimum RAM offered by the device 4GB LPDDR4X and minimum storage is 64GB with UFS 3.1 technology for the base variant. The top variant gets 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is priced at INR 9,499. iPhone 17 Air To Be Slimmest iPhone Ever? Know What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming Device.

Redmi A4 5G Display, Battery and Camera

Redmi A4 5G comes with a larger 6.88-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for viewing the content and enjoying smooth scrolling. It houses a large 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging but comes with INR 1,999 worth 33W fast charging in the box. In terms of camera, Redmi A4 5G has 50 MP dual cameras and a 5 MP selfie camera. The device offers up to 10x zoom and comes with AI camera features. The camera comes with various segment-specific features such as dual-capture, time-lapse and more. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The device runs on Android 14, and with two years of updates, it will be eligible to run the upcoming Android 16 operating system from Google. Redmi will also offer four years of security updates to the A4 5G device. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack for a wired music listening experience. Further, the company offers the device with a Low Blue Light, Flicker-free, and TUV Ciraadian display, offering protection to the eyes. The official Redmi A4 5G sale will begin on November 27, 2024 in India.

