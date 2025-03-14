Elon Musk-run X launches X Bracket Challenge with a trip to Mars on the line. Basketball fans now have an opportunity to win a trip to Mars aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle by achieving a perfect bracket in the 2025 NCAA Basketball Tournament. If no perfect bracket emerges, the 1st runner-up prize is USD 1,00,000 cash prize. Uber Eats is the title sponsor of the Bracket Challenge. Beginning at 3:00 pm PST on Sunday, March 16, 2025 (around 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 17, 2025), and until 8:00 AM PST on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (around 8:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 20, 2025), Basketball fans can submit their tournament brackets and track their progress as the NCAA Tournament unfolds. Additionally, X users who fill out a bracket will be eligible for one month of free Starlink service. The winner of the perfect bracket will receive a trip to Mars aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle. Alternatively, SpaceX has also announced rewards for the perfect bracket winner. These include a cash prize of USD 2,50,000, one year of free residential Starlink service, the opportunity to train like a SpaceX astronaut for a day, and more. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Now Allows Users to Auto Detect and Reads URLs.

X Bracket Challenge

