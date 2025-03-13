Elon Musk's Grok has introduced a new feature to its users in Settings. Grok users can access this new option by going to Settings and then accessing the "Behavior" section. Then, the users can enable the "Auto Detect and Read URL in Your Messages" option. Using this option, xAI's Grok AI chatbot can detect the links of external websites and provide more information to its users. OpenAI Operator AI Agent Rolled Out in More Countries to Pro Users, Now Available EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Grok Now Reads and Detects URLs Automatically

Grok Web now has a new option in Settings under Behavior "Auto Detect and Read URLs in Your Message" pic.twitter.com/qq3Wcke4qm — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 13, 2025

