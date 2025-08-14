Igor Babuschkin, co-founder of Elon Musk-run xAI, announced his departure from the company in a post shared on August 14, 2025. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled his first meeting with Musk in 2023, where they discussed the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for a company with a strong mission. Babuschkin shared,”Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I helped start with Elon Musk in 2023.” He described building xAI as one of the most meaningful experiences of his life, and praised the dedication of the team and the challenges they overcame together. Babuschkin is launching Babuschkin Ventures, which will support AI safety research and further said, “The singularity is near, but humanity’s future is bright.” Musk expressed his gratitude and said, “Thanks for helping build @xAI! We wouldn’t be here without you.” ChatGPT Praises Grok As ‘Good Bot’ for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

xAI Co-Founder Igor Babuschkin Exits

Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I helped start with Elon Musk in 2023. I still remember the day I first met Elon, we talked for hours about AI and what the future might hold. We both felt that a new AI company with a different kind of mission was needed. Building… — Igor Babuschkin (@ibab) August 13, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Thanks for Helping Build xAI’

Thanks for helping build @xAI! We wouldn’t be here without you. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2025

